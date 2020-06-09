Barbara Pearl Wagner
August 30, 1941 - June 3, 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, passed away at the age of 78.
Barbara was born in Albany, Oregon to Ivan and Margarite LeBold, along with her twin sister Blanche. She graduated from Mollala High School class of 1959, was married to Dell Wagner in Nov. of 1961. She loved to travel and was an active community member of The Harmony Social Club, The Scandinavian Festival, The Seventh Day Adventist Church and Christmas around the world. She leaves behind three sons, six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with countless others she touched in her life.. She will be missed. The family has planned a graveside service, Friday June 12, at 11:00 am. at North Palestine Cemetery in Albany.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
August 30, 1941 - June 3, 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, passed away at the age of 78.
Barbara was born in Albany, Oregon to Ivan and Margarite LeBold, along with her twin sister Blanche. She graduated from Mollala High School class of 1959, was married to Dell Wagner in Nov. of 1961. She loved to travel and was an active community member of The Harmony Social Club, The Scandinavian Festival, The Seventh Day Adventist Church and Christmas around the world. She leaves behind three sons, six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with countless others she touched in her life.. She will be missed. The family has planned a graveside service, Friday June 12, at 11:00 am. at North Palestine Cemetery in Albany.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.