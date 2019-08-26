|
|
Barbara Reed
October 20, 1928 - August 14, 2019
Barbara Jean Flory Reed, 90 returned to her heavenly home on August 14, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Barbara was born to the late George and Virginia Flory in Whittier, CA on October 20, 1928. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Russell Reed, August 26, 1947 in Madison, WI. Her college education included University of California Berkeley, Biola University, La Mirada, CA and University of Wisconsin. She graduated from Lewis and Clark University, Portland, OR.
She and Russell worked as a missionary team in the Philippines for 42 years from 1952 to 1994, with OMF International. They translated the New Testament into the Tawbuid language for a tribal group in the Philippines and in addition significantly improved their living standard introducing them to medicines and sanitation, and securing them title to their ancestral land.
Barbara is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator and is reunited with her Loving husband, Russell and her parents.
Barbara is survived by her 4 children Richard Reed of Carrollton, TX, Rebecca Wilson of Richland, OR, Robert Reed of Eugene, OR, and George Reed of Alpharetta, GA and their spouses; her grandchildren Catina, Chris, Crystal, Miai, Lexi, Jaxson and Toki and great grandchild, Jayce; and her sisters, Ann Flory Soden of Springfield, OR and Rose Palfenier of El Paso, TX. A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 6pm: 84324 Hilltop Drive, Pleasant Hill, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019