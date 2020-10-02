Barbara Robertson
09/21/1938 - 09/27/2020
Barbara Robertson, born September 21, 1938. Daughter of Margaret Petersen. Sister to Pat Mazanec and Diane Meyers. Wife to the late Paul Robertson. Mother to Jodi and Teri Robertson. Mother-in-law to Alan Carroll and Ken Hamilton
Those are the basic facts. We, her daughters, would like you to know that the facts of a life lived are quite a bit more meaningful than that. Some words we would use to describe her would be: Loving, unfailingly kind, determined, funny, smart, protective and a bit stubborn.
Barbara was brave beyond measure when it really mattered. There isn't anything that could stop her from protecting the people she loved, when necessary. She was a darn good teacher. Math? Penmanship? English? Driving? She could do it all and make it fun. She was kind to all and polite always; she made sure her daughters were the same. Nobody could make things better the way she could. She was our friend and the best mom ever. She loved us every day of our lives.
Barbara loved her husband Paul (our Dad) with all of her heart and soul. She has gone to be with him again, after missing him for so many years.
When we were little girls, we used to break out of bed each night to write our mom a small note. We drew little hearts and wrote, "We Love You!" When she checked on us later on, she would tuck us in, kiss our foreheads and take her note. This is in memory of those notes:
Mommy: We love you so terribly much. We always have, and we are happy that in our family these things were said so often. Be with Daddy. Go with our love.
We love you, Mom. We will hold you in our hearts forever.
