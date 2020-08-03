Barbara Shirley Meier
March 14, 1924 - July 18, 2020
Barbara Shirley Meier passed away in the morning of July 18, 2020 due to age related causes. Barbara was born in Elmira, New York to Alice and Wylie Johnson. At the age of three, the family moved to Muskegon, Michigan where she grew up. Barbara met her husband, Everett Meier, while they were attending the same Junior College and Methodist youth group. They were married 63 years and had two daughters, Nancy (1951) and Dianne (1953). Barbara graduated from Michigan State in speech and drama while Everett was serving in WW11, After Everett graduated from U. of Michigan in forestry, they moved to Oregon "where the trees are". They first spent the summer on a fire lookout, then lived briefly in Corvallis, Portland then Salem for 20 years. Barb and Ev then moved to Tillamook, OR for Ev's job-10 years.When Ev retired, they moved to SunCity West, Arizona for 30 years. Barb then moved to Eugene to be near her daughters.
Barbara had various jobs; mostly secretarial but also lifeguard and tennis and swimming instructor. Barbara was a lifelong church-goer, attending Methodist and Baptist churches. She had many interests: tennis, fishing (especially for Salmon in the ocean), traveling, camping with the "Uniteers" (group from Ev's Salem office) and most of all-harmonica- teaching, playing and directing bands.She directed three bands, her brownie troop, in Tillamook and in SunCity West (for 25 years).
Barbara was able to write and receive letters during the Covid crisis and passed after a short illness.
Survivors are daughters, Nancy Gayles (Joey), Dianne Gluskoter (Charlie), grandchildren, Dylan and Elaina Gayles and Andy and Camille Gluskoter.
A small spreading of the ashes ceremony will be held at the Oregon coast at a later date.
