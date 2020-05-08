|
Barbra Ackerman
April 9, 1938 - May 1, 2020
On Friday, May 1, 2020, Barbra Ann Ackerman, age 82, passed away at the home she shared with her daughter and son-in-law following a long illness.
Barbra was born on April 9, 1938 in San Francisco to Thompson and Ruth Ferris. As a child Barbra was blessed to spend quality time with her maternal grandmother Merle Magnolia Shelley who told stories of growing up in Pleasant Hill, OR in the 1800's.
Barbra was raised in the Bay Area. After graduation from Madera Union High school she married Robert "Bob" Ackerman and moved to Eugene, OR. They had two children together. Barbra worked as a waitress at the Cathay Restaurant in Eugene while Bob attended law school at the University of Oregon.
After Barbra and Bob divorced, Barbra moved to Hawaii and graduated from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and taught special education and kindergarten for the Hawaii Public School system until her retirement in 2000.
Barbra had a zest for life and adventure. She was always the first to get up and dance when the music was playing. She was an avid reader and loved libraries. Among her passions were sports and travel. She began playing tennis as a teen and continued playing into her 70's. She took up running in her 40's and eventually ran the Honolulu Marathon. The great outdoors brought her joy. She loved hiking, camping, skiing, snorkeling, and canoe paddling. White water rafting was a thrill and she ran the Rogue and Snake Rivers. She traveled extensively in the USA and made numerous trips to Guam to visit her daughter and grandchildren. Her international travel took her to The Philippines, New Zealand, China, Peru,Turkey and Greece.
In 2009, Barbra moved back to Eugene to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always told us that she loved being back in Oregon.
Barbra is survived by her sister Cynthia Ferris of California, her children Robert "Bobby" (Keala) Ackerman, Jr. of Hilo Hawaii, and Louann (Daniel) Harrack of Eugene, Oregon and grandchildren Roseann Cryer, Nathaniel Harrack, Andrea Alcantara, Forrest "Alex" Alcantara, Syd Zoll and Hanna Zoll. She was blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Amelia, Asher, Lumina, Jonah, Rhylan, Charleigh and Waiteri, all who miss her very much. In addition Barbra had a wide circle of dear friends who will always remember her smile that was full of Aloha and her joyful heart!
Special thanks and appreciation to Sacred Heart Hospice especially: Nikki RN, Ken RN, Amy RN, Herme CNA and Andrea CNA, Robin SW and Wileslie Pastoral Care for your empathetic care and loving prayers.
Celebration of Life will be held in Hawaii at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 10, 2020