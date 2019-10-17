|
Bart Lee Ayres
March 28, 1953 - October 9, 2019
On the evening of October 9, 2019, Bart Lee Ayres slipped quietly away towards his next adventure. Bart was born on March 28, 1953 in Eugene, OR to Frank and Jan Ayres and was welcomed home by his sister, Debby, and brothers, Dennis and Bert. Later, Bart became big brother to David, Beth, Kurt and Kent. Bart grew up in Springfield attending local schools and participating in a number of sports activities. Bart was employed in the construction industry as an iron worker, and although he loved the work, it eventually took a heavy toll on his body. Bart loved the New York Yankees, the Pittsburg Steelers and the Oregon Ducks. He loved working soduko and crossword puzzles and rarely ever missed an episode of Jeopardy. Bart was a proud Democrat and worried daily over the environment and where our nation's democracy was headed. He loved his family and his wife, Doreen. Bart is survived by his sons, Bart, Jr. and Robert; a grandson, Ayden; Mother, Jan; sister, Debby; brothers Bert, Kurt, and Kent; step-sons John and Brian Turner; many, many in-laws and nieces and nephews too numerous to count, and his best friend, Rex Britt. Bart was predeceased by his Father, Frank; sister, Beth; and brothers Dennis and David. Bart is also survived by his furry kids, Lucky, Lucy, Duke and Tinker who miss him so much. Bart had a soft spot for children, animals, the disabled, and those less fortunate than him. His ashes will be scattered in the Spring in a place he loved. Bart will be truly missed and forever loved. A shout-out to Kent - GO DUCKS.
