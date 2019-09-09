|
Bedrick Havlina
July 7, 1944 - September 5, 2019
Bedrick James Havlina passed away on September 5, in the comfort of his home. Jim was born July 7, 1944, in Sandy, Oregon. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1963. He married Sue Harris on May 1, 1971. He joined the Job Corp in Stockton, California. He moved back to Portland, Oregon, where he worked in an auto repair shop for a few years. Jim then moved to Eugene, OR, where he worked for States Industries for 40 years, until his retirement in 2009.
Jim enjoyed reading western novels, building model cars and riding his three-wheel trike. He is survived by: his wife, Sue, daughter, Krista (Ken), two sisters, Juanita (Gene) and Janice, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bedrick and Opal Havlina, his brother Jerry and his son Jamie Lee.
Jim loved his family, friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by all.
Celebration of life will be held on September 15 at 2:00pm, at the Eugene Yacht Club. Main dish provided, please bring a side.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019