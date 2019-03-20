|
Belinda Arthur Peterson of Springfield, Oregon passed away on March 13 at home from the flu complicated by chemotherapy for multiple myeloma.
Belinda was born in Long Beach, CA on April 12, 1958 to Katherine and William Arthur. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay and is survived by her father, Art, 86, of Springfield, her daughter, Caitlin, 30, and her ex-husband, Randy, 61, both of Springfield as well as two step-children, Kelsi and Dustin Coffman.
She graduated from Thurston High School in 1976 and continued her education at Oregon State earning bachelor's and master's degrees in education. She went on to teach special education at Thurston High School, PE and coach various sports teams. She followed this with a 30-year career in local real estate. Everybody in town knew Belinda. She helped most of them sell or buy houses—some more than once, some over family generations.
Belinda also loved giving to her community. She was an active member of the Springfield Rotary as well as a number of youth-related programs and charities such as Springfield Young Readers, Bags of Love, Devin's Destiny and many others over the years.
Belinda loved to travel and had a wonderful sense of adventure. Scuba diving, white-water river rafting and deep-sea fishing were only a few of the many escapades she took with her daughter or traveling companions. Catamarans in the British Virgin Islands or river cruising down the Danube just added to her memoirs. She recently told friends she had completed her travel bucket list. She did, however, enjoy other activities, such as nature walks, gardening, cooking and entertaining. She definitely had a zest for life—until the very end.
Belinda's wish was to be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life at the Springfield Faith Center on Saturday, March 23 at noon with a reception to follow. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please donate to www.SpringfieldYoungReaders.org or (). Please come join us in celebrating a wonderful woman's life taken from us too soon.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
