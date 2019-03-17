|
|
Ben V. Blair Jr.
1923 - 2019
Benjamin Vernaldo Blair Jr. passed away peacefully in Oregon City on February 18th, 2019. He died of natural and age related causes at the age of 95. He was born in 1923 near Lexington, Nebraska to his father B.V. Blair Sr. and mother, Myrtle Lavilla (Brown) Blair. He was the youngest of seven siblings born on their grandfathers farm created by a donation land claim from the 1860's.
Ben's family had many pleasant memories growing up on the family farm which included his grandparents. He rode a horse to a one-room school with his sisters and learned to swim in an irrigation ditch. The dust bowl and Depression took its toll and a hail storm was the last straw in losing their precious crop. In 1936 their farm and implements were auctioned off and what remained was loaded on a rail car. They moved to Ontario, Oregon and bought a small farm, having high hopes for the new Owyhee dam project providing dependable irrigation.
He grew up in Ontario, established many lifelong friends, and played football, basketball, and track and field in junior high and high school. Graduating in 1943 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and became a WWII bomber pilot in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. During training in North Carolina, he married W. Jean Boyer, his high school sweetheart from his home town.
Surviving the war, Ben and Jean moved to Vanport where he attended college which later became PSU. He played football and basketball, attended classes, and was a part of the community when it was destroyed by the flood of 1948. Moving back to Ontario, Ben became employed with US Bank and the couple started a family. Eight years later found them in Portland where two more siblings were born. Another bank promotion found them moving to Eugene in 1963.
Residing in Eugene, Ben eventually left the bank and tried his hand with several small businesses. In the early seventies he became owner of Taylor's (on campus). A garden supply business kept him busy traveling for a few years and then he bought Sam's Place. He had always been an active member the BPOE and managed the Eugene Elks Club. Ben and Jean divorced in 1984. Moving to Portland, Ben later met Juanita Luke and they married in 1994, mostly enjoying the retired life . Ben's favorite pastimes were boating, traveling, golf, glamping in their motor home, but most of all, spending time with his family.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Muriel, Roberta, Arlis, Betty, Doris, and Margaret. He is survived by his wife Juanita Blair of Molalla, Oregon; ex-wife Jean Blair of Eugene; sons Steve Blair of Eugene and Mike Blair (Julie) of Corvallis; daughters Nancy Madison (Mardy) of Bend; and Kris Campbell (Brian) of Eugene; grand children AJ, Stephanie, Valerie, Elliott, Zack, McKayla, Meagan, Hannah, Dylan; and six great grandchildren.
Ben will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019