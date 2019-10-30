|
|
Benjamin "Ben" Ashley Bloomer
11/05/1923 - 10/04/2019
Benjamin "Ben" Ashley Bloomer passed peacefully on October 4, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Ben was nearly 96 years old, living most of those years in Eugene. He was born November 5, 1923, in Eugene, Oregon to Paul and Clara Belle Bloomer.
He attended Eugene High School while delivering the Register Guard to 200 customers from his bicycle. At age 20, Ben volunteered to join the Army. He was stationed at Guadalcanal as a lumberjack. The stories of friends and adventures he experienced were often shared. After his military service, he relocated to Days Creek, where he met the love of his life, Alice Lloyd. She was there visiting her sister. They were engaged after only 2 weeks and have been happily married for nearly 73 years.
Ben worked at Weyerhaeuser for 23 years as a truck mechanic and painter. After early retirement, Ben and Alice started Bloomers Nursery. Both hardworking and ambitious, they soon created a thriving business.
Always active, Ben enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, restoring antique cars and adopting a few stray animals. He was a hardworking, caring, and generous father and grandfather. Ben often remarked how thankful he was to be with his loving wife. This rare man will be always loved and dearly missed.
Ben is survived by his wife Alice; daughters, Peggy Dubbels, Patricia Anderson, Laura Flowers; foster son, Martin Polotnik, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jim Bloomer and grandson Clayton France.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or to the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019