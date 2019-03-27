|
Ben Harem passed away February 21, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
Benjamin Harem
1934 - 2019
Benjamin Everett Harem was born June 27, 1934 in Terry, MT to Esther Blehschmidt Harem and John Gust Harem. The youngest of seven, all of Ben's siblings predeceased him; Fred, Caroline Gadway, Voile deBolt, Terry Skardina, David and Adeline Edelstein.
Ben attended Willamette High School, where he met Jo Coleman. They married May 13, 1951 in Eugene. They were blessed to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary.
Ben retired after 30 years with the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. In retirement, he and Jo enjoyed RVing, antique collecting, cruising and their family. They were members of the NW Coca-Cola Collectors Club. Of Norwegian decent, Ben joined the Sons of Norway Chorus; he and Jo accompanied the choir on a Scandinavian tour.
Ben and Jo were early members of the Fairfield Nazarene Church. Ben had a love of serving the church and was active on the building committee, heading up several building phases as the church grew.
Ben is survived by his wife, Jo; daughter, Kathy; granddaughter-in-love, Jackie Janzen and her parents, Randy and Kelley Janzen of Roseburg, and his beloved dog, Benji.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m. at Fairfield Nazarene Church, 1052 Fairfield Ave, Eugene.
The family wishes to extend warmest thanks to Farmington Square Senior Residence and staff for their loving care of Ben.
Remembrances to Camp Harlow or the Eugene Mission are appreciated.
