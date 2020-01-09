|
Benjamin H. Haworth
Benjamin Huntsman Haworth, age 42, passed away unexpectedly December 4, 2019 at his home in Coburg, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Desteny Hanley Haworth, son Lawson Haworth, Mother Anne Haworth Root, stepfather Timothy Root, siblings Ashley (Dominic) Campanella, and brothers Daniel Root and Matthew Root. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Ben was born in Worland Wyoming on Aug. 24, 1977. He moved with his family to Ashland, Oregon in 1986. He attended Ashland High School and enlisted in the Oregon National Guard in 1995 which lead to a 15-year career in the military. Ben was currently enrolled in the Oregon Police Academy to prepare for a position with the Coburg Police Department as a reserve officer.
Ben was a veteran of the Gulf Wars serving multiple deployments overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. He proudly served in the Army, Navy, Navy Reserves and National Guard before being honorably discharged having achieved Navy rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He earned the following valor awards: Two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal (combat aerial services), four Army Achievement Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, a Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Navy Achievement Medals, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Medal and too many more to list. He was also awarded a Ranger Tab, Sapper Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Special Ops Diver Badge, Drill Sergeant Badge and an Aviation Badge. Ben specialized in Air and Surface Warfare, Aviation Ops, Air Assault, Naval Air Crewman, Airborne, Fire Team Leader, Infantry, Master of Arms II and completed S.E.R.E. (Survival/Evasion/Resistance/Escape) along with Army Ranger training. Ben made many sacrifices and believed in fighting for his country when and where needed.
Ben was passionate about helping others whether family member, friend or a stranger. His compassion and willingness to serve anyone in need was a defining trait. His steadfast love of family and commitment to their well-being will be deeply missed.
Ben will be laid to rest with full military honors at Eagle Point National Cemetery on Jan. 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at EdenVale Winery's Voorhies Mansion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center where important clinical research of traumatic brain injuries are being studied on the brains of veterans as well as athletes. Donation information can be found by calling 617-638-4570 or email [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020