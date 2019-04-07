Home

Bernadine Ann (Fanning) Clark

Bernadine Ann (Fanning) Clark
1928-2019

Bernie Clark, 91 of Eugene, Oregon died peacefully in her home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born March 25, 1928, in Highland Park, MI, she was the daughter of the late Protase and Dorothy (Hinnau) Fanning. She was a graduate of Saint Theresa High School in Detroit and Sienna Heights College in Adrian, MI. After completing her degree, Bernie worked for General Motors in the Sales and Marketing Department in Detroit where she met Richard (Dick) S. Clark, her husband of 66 years and who preceded her in death in 2015. They were married on April 23, 1949 in Detroit, MI.
The Clarks moved to Oregon in 1951 where Dick began his career in the wood products industry and where they raised their family of seven children.
Bernie's faith, family and friends were her greatest joy. She was a member of the St. Mary's Choir for over 35 years. Bernie was a talented quilter and a Charter Member of the Pioneer Quilters of Eugene and Springfield and did various volunteer works in the community. She also wrote a book, A Glancing Back, chronicling the early years of the Clark family. She and Dick were welcoming to all were a Friendship Family to students from The Netherlands who attended the U of O, an exchange student from France and a Korean student who attended Marist High School. Bernie had many interests including enjoying her large family at their cabin near Crescent Lake, reading, politics, gardening, entertaining, the arts, and was one mean scrabble player.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann, two brothers, Gerald Fanning and Eugene Fanning and her sister, Catherine Heathfield. Surviving are loving in-laws Robert and Jo Clark of Sacramento, CA, children Richard C. (Molly) Clark of Medford, OR, David S. (Jan) Clark of Patagonia, AZ, Kevin J. Clark of Eugene, OR, Teresa A. Connors of Newton, MA, Brian T. Clark of Talent, OR and Peter L. Clark of Eugene, OR, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene at 12:15 PM on April, 15, 2019.
Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eugene with arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019
