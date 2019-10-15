|
|
Bernard L Gamble
04/22/1933 - 10/12/2019
Bernard Leo Gamble was born to John and Evelyn Gamble in Timberlake, South Dakota on April 22, 1933. After his father's death in 1951, his family moved to Oregon and settled in Junction City. Bernard worked for many years in the wood products industry, and in 1968 began building and successfully operated a chicken farm until 2009. Bernard went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019.
He is cherished and loved by his wife of 62 years, Merry Lee, and his children, Lorene (Jim), Craig, and Gayla (Gordon). He was a devoted and loving grandfather to four grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyson, Danica (Joel) and Jake, and two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Liliana.
Bernard was a dear brother to his surviving siblings: Leola Giles, Bernetta Woo, Thomas Gamble (Sandy), Kathleen Lighty (Don) and Gloria Thetford (Tom). His sister Ruth Drescher (Ed) preceded him in death. He was much loved by his nieces and nephews.
Bernard loved life on the farm and the outdoors. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment and always had a project going, even after he retired from raising chickens. He had a generous and caring spirit and was happy to help his family and friends. He will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Bernard's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Junction City, 28957 W. 18th Avenue, Junction City, Oregon 97448. If you would like to write a letter or an email about Bernard, please either send them to 1562 Jonmart Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306 or email them to [email protected]
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organizations: Junction City Fire and Rescue, 1755 Juniper St, Junction City, OR 97448 or Bernard's Well project at Shepherd's Gate Children's Centre in Uganda (https://faithandlearning.org/projects/shepherd-s-gate-kampala-uganda/).
