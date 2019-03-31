|
Berneice Lewellen went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Berneice was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma on October 11, 1931 to Edward Lois Couts and Laura Wynona Davis Couts. She lost her Dad when she was 8 and she, her brother Corky and her Mom moved to Los Angeles. Berneice moved to Myrtle Point , Oregon her Senior year of high school where she met Harvey Lewellen. They were married on September 17, 1949. Their daughter Sheila was born in 1950 , followed by son Ronald in 1953. In 1962 the family moved to Springfield, Oregon. Berneice was a School lunch cook for many years and a Libraian Assistant until she retired. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and ceramics. She loved following her four grandchildren in the many activities and sports they were involved in. She was preceded in death by her mother Nona and her brother Corky. She is survived by her husband of 69 ½ years Harvey, her daughter Sheila, her son Ron and his wife Allyson, Granchildren Isaac Lewellen (Vika), Mckenzie Smith, Aubra lewellen, Cole Smith (Jamie) and three Great Granddaughters, Lena, Graylin and Kenzley Smith.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019