|
|
Bernice Archibald
11-19-1934 - 4-30-2020
Bernice (Bea) Archibald, a long-time resident of Central Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th, following a short illness.
Bernice Catherine Collingwood was born November 19, 1934 in Junction City, Oregon to William and Ethel Collingwood. She met the love of her life, Thomas E. Archibald, in 1952. After a brief courtship, they were married on March 8, 1953 and had 5 children. Their early years were spent in Portland and Eugene before moving to Bend in 1974.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son, Timothy, who died in infancy, her sister, Juanita Banker, and brother, Richard Collingwood. Bea will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind, including three daughters, Cathy Gillice of Tualatin, Chris Kimmel of Portland, and Cheri Montgomery of Gold Beach, and a son, Tom Archibald of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Bea also leaves behind a sister, Jo Burrell of Eugene, and a brother, Ed Collingwood of Springfield. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and close friends.
In recognition of Bea's dedication to the care of others, the family has set up a memorial fund in her honor that will be used to fund two scholarships for individuals pursuing either a career in caregiving, particularly with a focus on senior care and the treatment of dementia and Alzheimer's, or early childhood development.
To contribute to this fund, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bea-archibald-memorial-fund
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 12, 2020