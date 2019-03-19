|
|
Bernice (Bea) L. Fink passed away on March 12, 2019 in Salem OR at the age of 85 surround by her family. Bea lived most of her life in Springfield OR and had to move to Salem in 2015 due to health issues where she and Ron remained until her death. Bea was born in Hot Springs South Dakota in 1934 to Clayton and Lela Klinger and was one of 5 children, she is survived by two brothers Clayton and wife Fran Klinger of Port Hadlock WA, Dewayne Klinger of Renton WA, and a sister Elois Wallace of Port Hadlock WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Alyce Schillereff.
Bernice "Bea" L. Fink
1934 - 2019
Bea is survived by her husband of 67 years Ronald Fink and their 3 children Karen Clearwater husband Barry of Congress AZ, Deborah Berntzen husband Brain of Topac AZ and Rodney Fink of Salem OR. Bea and Ron have 5 grandchildren , Jon Clearwater, Nick Clearwater, Jeremy Haskins, Hillary Beam, Kelsy Shunk and 7 great grandchildren.
Bea and Ron loved spending time camping, fishing and water skiing with their children and a large group of friends. Bea started and antique business and loved shopping for treasures to sell in her shop and looking for special buttons as she was a member of the local button club. Funeral arrangement are being handled by Lane Memorial Funeral Home a service will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at 5300 West 11th Ave. Eugene OR 97402.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 19, 2019