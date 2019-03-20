|
Bernice was born the 4th of 9 children to Clifford and Rufus Bennett, October 18, 1926 in Lakeland, FL. Her mother was a homemaker, her father was later a ferryboat captain who transported vacation guests like the Ford's and Rockefeller's from Brunswick, Georgia to the Jekyll Island Resort, where he was also the caretaker. Bernice and two of her sisters also worked on the island in the summers. She had eight siblings: Lillian, Mildred, Doris, Rufus, Clifford, Ada, Virginia and David.
Bernice Gibbs
October 18, 1926 -
March 12, 2019
She met her husband Jim Gibbs while he was in the Army, stationed in Georgia and she was working as a waitress in Brunswick. They married May 20, 1945. Bernice and Jim lived in Georgia as well as Idaho and had three daughters: Geneva, Bonnie and Mary. The family eventually moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where they raised their daughters. Bernice was a homemaker and later one of the first women to be hired at the Georgia Pacific Mill in the early 60's.
In 1973 they moved to Eugene and Bernice retired. As she continued with her hobbies of gardening, crocheting and bowling… she still found time for Jim's newfound love of perfecting bread making and tofu. Together they ground wheat & soybeans and she canned, pickled, dried & jellied anything they could find.
Bernice was widowed in 1988 but made new friends bowling, playing cards and at the monthly Friendship Club…but family always came first. She became a rabid Blazer Basketball fan in the early 90's and always watched the games. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a beautiful soul who never said no to anyone in need.
Bernice passed away March 12th at the age of 92. She is survived by Geneva and Jessy Sutton of Wasco, Bonnie Dawson of Eugene, Mary & Jim Burke of Eugene; grandchildren Brenda Teekell of Natchitoches, LA; Sylvia Reiten and Jessie Fuhrer of Wasco, OR; Cheryl Kimber, Billy Hall, Corrine Koke and Ami Smith of Eugene, many great and great-great- grandchildren, and her sister, Virginia Bassford of Payette, Idaho.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 11am at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W. 11th Ave. Eugene, OR 97402.
