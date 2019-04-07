Home

Bernice "Bernie" Irene David
December 11, 1926 -
March 24, 2019

Bernice "Bernie" Irene David was born on December 11, 1926 to parents Frank and Minnie Sears. She passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 92. She was married to Edwin "Bud" Leroy David Jr. until his death in 1971.

She worked for the Lane ESD for many years. After she retired she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Bernie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by 4 children-Cheryl Bauman[spouse Terry] of Springfield, Diana Andrus [spouse Chris] of Eugene, Terry David of Eugene and Larry David [spouse BingBing] of Portland. Bernie is also survived by 11 grandchildren-John, Jeff, Jeb, Joshua, Tricia, Katie, Dan, Lily, Deling, Sheena and Cody. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren-Peyton, Reese, Cash, Mattie, Emery, Hallie and Wesley. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A "celebration of life" will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 2056 Praslin St. Eugene, Oregon starting at 2:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers please send a donation to The Autism's Association.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019
