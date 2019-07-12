|
Bernice Irene Kunkel
1931 - 2019
Bernice Irene Kunkel died peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2019, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bernice was a devoted wife and mother of four children.
Bernice was born July 28, 1931 in Burns, Oregon, to Henry and Alma Dodge. She had an older brother Fred, and two younger sisters, Beth and Mayme. Bernice enjoyed her early childhood years in Burns and was sad to leave her friends when the Dodges moved to Eugene in July 1944. The family became members of Grace Lutheran Church in Eugene where Bernice soon found many new life-long friends. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1949 and attended the University of Oregon for one year. Bernice began working at McCracken Brothers Motor Freight in December of 1948, and worked there until marriage. She met her future husband Lester Kunkel at church and they were married on May 11, 1951 at Grace Lutheran.
Les found a job at the Eugene Sears store in December 1951. Their first son, Steve was born soon after, followed quickly by Gary, Janet, and several years later Paul. Bernice's life made a big change when Les was promoted to the Oakland, California Sears store in the Fall of 1964. After celebrating Thanksgiving the young Kunkel family left behind many friends and relatives and moved to Lafayette in the hills and valleys east of Oakland for a life of new adventures.
In June 1969 life changed for Bernice once again after Les was promoted to the San Diego Sears store. The family eventually settled in a new home with a panoramic view in La Mesa and became members of Christ Lutheran Church. Bernice was very active at the church where she made many new friends. She was devoted to assisting Vietnamese refugees that the church sponsored.
After retirement, Bernice and Les returned to the Eugene area in July 1985. They lived along the McKenzie River near Leaburg during the 1990s and then moved into a nice home in Springfield. Bernice enjoyed travel, gardening, stamp collecting, working with plastic canvas, cooking, and entertaining friends and relatives on holidays.
During her last few years Bernice and Les lived at Bayberry Commons Assisted Living and Gateway Living Memory Care Homes in Springfield. The family is grateful to the caregivers at both those facilities.
Survivors include her husband Les, three sons, Steve of Spring Valley, California; Gary and his wife Ruthie of College Station, Texas; and Paul and his wife Tricia of Knightsen, California; one daughter Janet Borchard of Springfield; one grandson Tim; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, on July 20, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eugene.
Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home. Inurnment at Sunset Hills. Remembrances to Grace Lutheran Foundation or Lutheran Bible Translators-Borchard Ministry.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019