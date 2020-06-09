Bernice Mobley
4-13-1927 - 5-31-2020
Bernice Irene Oakes Mobley, 93, passed away surrounded by family on a Sunday morning from natural causes. She was a Eugene resident most of her life.
Bernice was known to be a kind, loving person of faith who appreciated fine classical music. This writer is convinced that Hallmark owes their continued existence to her. She would shower others with cards and gifts. She never missed an important occasion in an acquaintance's life. When a friend was sick, she was right there by their side. Bernice also married another kind and loving person, David Mobley, on November 25, 1950. Their love completed itself with the birth of three children. After covering a walloping $7,000 mortgage, Bernice and David settled in to a little "cracker box" at 3031 Portland St. in July of 1952. Through the years they poured their lives into renovating the house while watching their children play and grow. She continued living in the remodeled home for 63 years until her health began failing.
Positive faith became a key aspect of her life. That faith and an encounter with cancer in 1976 decreased her sense of anger toward life and others. She went on to be active in her church, Emerald Community Fellowship, where she made many close friends, served as a deaconess, and sang in the choir.
Her love for music was also seen in her playing the violin for the Junior Symphony, membership with the Eugene Symphony Guild, and with the constant of classical music playing in the background.
Bernice lost her beloved husband in 1985, but went on to work outside the home, have a full social life, and travel to 47 countries. She lived the remainder of her days at Churchill Estates where her kindness and love was in turn given back to her by the excellent staff.
Bernice graduated from Eugene High School in 1945 and was the longstanding reunion chairperson. She attended college at Arizona State University, University of Oregon and Oregon Institute of Technology. She was a radiologic technologist, homemaker and secretary during her working days. She was the daughter of the late Cassville "Ross" Oakes and the late Reta Hannah Oakes.
Bernice is survived by her children, Debbie (George) Boian of Phoenix, Arizona; Brent (Marjorie) Mobley-Oorthuys of Salem, Oregon; and Ryan (Stephanie) Mobley of Eugene. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hendrik David and Claudia Ruth.
In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, a small graveside service was held at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene. A larger memorial service will be held at a later date. It will mean a lot to her children if you are able to attend. Bernice had asked that memorials be made to Emerald Community Fellowship or Medical Teams International.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
4-13-1927 - 5-31-2020
Bernice Irene Oakes Mobley, 93, passed away surrounded by family on a Sunday morning from natural causes. She was a Eugene resident most of her life.
Bernice was known to be a kind, loving person of faith who appreciated fine classical music. This writer is convinced that Hallmark owes their continued existence to her. She would shower others with cards and gifts. She never missed an important occasion in an acquaintance's life. When a friend was sick, she was right there by their side. Bernice also married another kind and loving person, David Mobley, on November 25, 1950. Their love completed itself with the birth of three children. After covering a walloping $7,000 mortgage, Bernice and David settled in to a little "cracker box" at 3031 Portland St. in July of 1952. Through the years they poured their lives into renovating the house while watching their children play and grow. She continued living in the remodeled home for 63 years until her health began failing.
Positive faith became a key aspect of her life. That faith and an encounter with cancer in 1976 decreased her sense of anger toward life and others. She went on to be active in her church, Emerald Community Fellowship, where she made many close friends, served as a deaconess, and sang in the choir.
Her love for music was also seen in her playing the violin for the Junior Symphony, membership with the Eugene Symphony Guild, and with the constant of classical music playing in the background.
Bernice lost her beloved husband in 1985, but went on to work outside the home, have a full social life, and travel to 47 countries. She lived the remainder of her days at Churchill Estates where her kindness and love was in turn given back to her by the excellent staff.
Bernice graduated from Eugene High School in 1945 and was the longstanding reunion chairperson. She attended college at Arizona State University, University of Oregon and Oregon Institute of Technology. She was a radiologic technologist, homemaker and secretary during her working days. She was the daughter of the late Cassville "Ross" Oakes and the late Reta Hannah Oakes.
Bernice is survived by her children, Debbie (George) Boian of Phoenix, Arizona; Brent (Marjorie) Mobley-Oorthuys of Salem, Oregon; and Ryan (Stephanie) Mobley of Eugene. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hendrik David and Claudia Ruth.
In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, a small graveside service was held at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene. A larger memorial service will be held at a later date. It will mean a lot to her children if you are able to attend. Bernice had asked that memorials be made to Emerald Community Fellowship or Medical Teams International.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.