Bert Pohrman
1971 - 2020
Bert Pohrman
02/04/1971 - 08/18/2020
Bert Gordon Pohrman, age 49, of Springfield, OR passed away due to complications from a blood clot at Riverbend Hospital on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Bert was born on February 4th, 1971 to Judy Lynn (Stott) Pohrman and Samuel Gordon Pohrman. He married Denise Rene Harris on September 21st, 1991 in Reno, Nevada. Inspired by his oldest daughter, Alyssa, in 2011 Bert obtained his GED. Bert started his career as a well-driller for White Water Well Drilling in 1988. He later went on to Silverado, where he mastered his welding and fabrication abilities. He start his own business, Bert's Mobile Welding and Fabrication in 2001. Later, he purchased Springfield Radiator and Repair where he served the community until 2018, when he returned to his very first job at White Water Well Drilling. Bert was an outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, camp and four-wheel. When he wasn't enjoying nature you could find him assisting his friends or even total strangers. Bert dedicated his life to helping everyone he came in contact with and was the go-to guy for search and rescue efforts. He and Denise coached their children's softball teams from Kindergarten through 8th grade and happily attended the games for all of their other sporting events. Bert loved to ride motorcycles and would go on rides whenever he could. Although Bert enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends from many clubs, he proudly rose to the role of President for OCOS. Bert is survived by his mother Judy; his wife Denise; his daughter Alyssa and son-in-law Glenn Priest; his daughter Chelsea and son-in-law Brad Geary; his two grand children McKenzie and Kolton; his two siblings, Terri McCause and Barbara Reed; lifelong mentor and uncle Larry Stott, and multiple cousins who played an active part in his life. Bert was preceded in death by his father, Samuel and his brothers, Gordon and Sonny. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 PM at 39727 McKenzie Hwy, Springfield, OR 97478. Flowers may be sent to the family business, Bright Oak Meats at 660 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97477, where Bert ran the mobile slaughter unit and maintained equipment for many years.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
