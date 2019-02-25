|
|
Bess Massingham passed away on December 8, 2018 at the age of 88 in Arizona. She was born November 7, 1930 to Leslie and Rena Fry McCormick, the second of four children, in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in Washington where she married Clarence Massingham and the union ended in divorce. She relocated to Oregon and was united in marriage to William Massingham. They were married for 50+ years until his death. In their retirement she and William enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother to her three sons. She had many interests, enjoying family, travel, and life were a few. It was in Arizona Bess met her partner of 10 years John Cunningham. They enjoyed jamming and each other. She was a strong, beautiful, loved woman who never lost her wit and lived her life with grace. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons; Michael of Creswell, OR and William Jr. (Patti) of Springfield, OR, her partner, John Cunningham, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also surviving her are siblings; Perry McCormick (Joanne) of Brownsville, TX, Elenita Saltmarsh (Robert) of Cheshire, OR, Dan McCormick (Karin) of Palm Desert, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, and her son Daniel.
A private burial has been held.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at Musgrove.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 25, 2019