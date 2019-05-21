|
|
Bessie Peterson, 87, of Eugene, went home to be with Jesus. The daughter of Forrest and Helga (McGrew) Hadsall she was born in Eugene. She grew up with two siblings, Pat and Mike. She learned to cook from her mother and enjoyed the great outdoors of hunting and fishing with her father. She graduated from Eugene H.S. in 1950. She married Arthur "Norman" Peterson on September 3, 1950 in Eugene.
Bessie Katherine Peterson
January 16, 1932 -
May 14, 2019
She would be a homemaker, raising their 3 children. She would be a "mom" to many kids in the neighborhood. She was a trusted neighbor and friend. She was a great listener and encourager to many. There would be warm cookies and a glass of milk for all the kids who showed up. She was a great baker and had a great sense of humor. Family enjoyed many trips to the coast and up the McKenzie River.
She would work for a short time as a bookkeeper, and another time for a Postal Annex near Santa Clara as a clerk. She loved the Lord and was the prayer warrior for all she knew. In younger years she helped to coordinate bereavement meals for her church family.
Bessie is survived by her children, Rodney, Mark and his wife Ginger, Karen and her husband Don Moore; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband Norman; sister, Patricia Martine, brother, Mike Hadsall, daughter-in-law, Linda Peterson and great a great grandchild, Ryan Barroeta.
There will be a 1 PM celebration of life service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Santa Clara Church, 175 Santa Clara Ave., Eugene, OR. 97404.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Christian Camp in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR. 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 21, 2019