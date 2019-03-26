Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Nolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Anne Nolen

Obituary Condolences Flowers



Beth Anne Nolen
1949 - 2019

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Central Grange in Veneta, Oregon for Beth Anne Nolen who passed away Monday, March 4. She was 69.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pioneer Applegate Museum in Veneta, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now