A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Central Grange in Veneta, Oregon for Beth Anne Nolen who passed away Monday, March 4. She was 69.
Beth Anne Nolen
1949 - 2019
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pioneer Applegate Museum in Veneta, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 26, 2019