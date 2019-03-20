|
Bette Allen of Junction City passed away Saturday, March 16 at her home after a year-long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with her family by her side.
Bette Jane Allen
1929 - 2019
Betty was born October 14, 1929 in Eugene to parents Brown F. Davis and Rose (Foster) Davis. She graduated from Brownsville High School. In 1945, she met Seymour Allen of Shedd and they were wed a year later. A son, Bob, was born to the family in 1948.
She spent her entire life in the Willamette Valley as a homemaker. She and her husband ran a family farm in the Central Linn area for a decade and then a larger farm in Lebanon for 10 more years. They moved to Junction City in 1969 and maintained their home there for 50 years.
Bette joined the TOPS group in 1974 and achieved the KOPS level in her first year. She maintained the KOPS status until her death 45 years later. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Junction City.
She was preceded in death by sister, Jean of Roseburg, and brothers Floyd of Brownsville, Howard of Prineville, and Ron of Bend. Brother Larry Davis survives. Bette is survived by her husband of 72 years, Seymour, son and daughter-in-law Bob and Charlene Allen of Beaverton, two granddaughters, and four grandsons.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 11 AM until 5 PM at the Murphy-Musgrove Mortuary in Junction City and a funeral at 1:00 PM at the United Methodist Church on Tenth Street in Junction City.
