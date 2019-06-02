|
Bettie Layman died peacefully at Evergreen Assisted Living on April 24, 2019 she was 96 years old and loved by so many. She was born on August 23, 1922 in East St. Louis, Missouri. Bettie was an incredible person and that allowed her to fight through all kinds of adversity in her lifetime. She was a Rosie Riveter during WWII and had a job driving German POW's in Dothan, Alabama. She had various jobs during her life but her greatest task was to raise her four children, virtually alone. Her second husband Ken Layman and she were married for 32 years and enjoyed life to the fullest traveling back and forth from Mt. Vernon Washington to SOCAL. Together, they were very involved in the Elks Club in Mt. Vernon with Bettie being the Hostess for many special occasions. Bettie was never lacking in her quest for making friends. Bettie was a greeter at Willamalane Adult Activity Center in Springfield, perfect for her wheelhouse! When asked what her hobby was, she replied, "I like people, I like talking to them and I like being with them." She came to the Catholic faith at age 90 and was an important part of St. Jude's Catholic Community. She and her late Husband Ken, moved from Grants Pass to Springfield almost eleven years ago, where Ken passed in May of 2009. Bettie fought her way through 10 years of Melanoma and a resulting leg amputation this last year. She landed at Evergreen Assisted Living and thrived in the friendly environment, playing Bingo and visiting with family and friends. Bettie was preceded in death by her sons, Randy Sabin and Skeeter Sabin.
She is survived by her son Terry Sabin, his son Chad Sabin, of Grants Pass, and his daughter Andrea, of Santa Ana, CA. Daughter Sandy Swanson and her husband Garry Swanson of Springfield and their children, Keri Bretschneider and her husband Sean, Nathan Swanson and his wife Katy of Boston, Kyle Swanson and his wife Siri of Grants Pass, her Stepdaughter Mary Muhlhern and husband David of Huntington Beach, CA. Bettie had 14 Grandchildren including, Shayla, Jenna, Derek, Brooke, Kayley, Melissa, Tara, Kathy, and Eileen. She had 13 Great Grandchildren, Clare, Tessa, Leo, Gemma of Eugene, Aidan, Bailey and Calise of Grants Pass, Ryan, Vinny, Max, Rosie Starr of SOCAL, Nichole and Kyle of SOCAL.
A Funeral Mass will be held in Bettie's Honor at St. Jude Catholic Church, at 4330 Willamette St. Eugene Or 97405 on Saturday June 15 at 12:30pm. Donations in her name can be made to Sacred Heart Hospice or Willamalane Adult Activity Center of Springfield.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caring hands of Evergreen Assisted Living in Eugene and the loving touch of Sacred Heart Hospice of Springfield. Bettie will be missed by all, we remember "We never lose a true love in death. . . the relationship only deepens."
