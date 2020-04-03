|
Betty Axtell
02-26-1930 - 03-29-2020
Elizabeth R (Wambaugh) Axtell passed away on March 29, 2020 at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, OR.
The youngest of three children, Betty was born on February 26, 1930 in Alliance Nebraska to Earl and Martha Wambaugh. When she was only 6 weeks old the family moved to Fox Island, WA. They moved again when Betty was 11 years old to Hillsboro, OR. As a child, Betty preferred outdoor activities to staying inside. She enjoyed many sports such as skiing, tennis, and softball. At age 18 she played shortstop on the Roper Electric women's softball team and won 2nd place in the state women's invitational tournament.
In 1949 Betty moved to Eugene to attend the University of Oregon and there met Dean Axtell. They were married in 1950 and moved to Corvallis so Dean could complete his engineering degree. To support the young couple as Dean finished college, Betty worked as a long distance operator for Pacific Northwest Bell. As was common at the time, the college awarded wives of graduating students the degree of PhT: Pushed Husband Through. They even had a formal dinner to celebrate and present these awards.
After Dean's graduation, they moved to Ft Wayne, Indiana where Betty worked in the office of a variety store called G.C. Murphy's. When their first child was born in 1953, Betty became a full time mother and homemaker and maintained this role throughout her life. After a brief time in Indiana, Betty and Dean returned to Eugene where they lived until their passing.
Betty and Dean enjoyed traveling in their RV and were members of the Eugene Mineral Club. Many trips were made to remote places looking for rocks that they later made into beautiful jewelry and artwork. They traveled to most of the states west of the Rocky Mountains and to Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, Maine and Canada.
Betty maintained an active lifestyle which included running and regular exercise classes. When that became too difficult she switched to deep water aerobics classes which she continued up until 3 months before her death. She enjoyed working in her yard, watching sports, and reading.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dean Axtell in 2011 and by her brother Dan Wambaugh in 2015. Her sister Annie Jarrell currently lives in Forest Grove, OR.
Betty is survived by her four children: Steve Axtell of Ridgefield, WA, Jim Axtell of Portland, OR, Susan Axtell of Eugene, OR, and Janice Leonard of Eugene, OR. She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
No service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020