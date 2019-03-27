|
|
Betty died in her home on March 22 of aspiration pneumonia. She was a glorious and beautiful 100 years old and had recently celebrated the occasion with a grand party with close friends. Her life was an example to us all; one of determination, kindness, strength and great love. We will miss her dearly.
Betty Bergman
November 26, 1918 -
March 22, 2019
Betty was born on November 26, 1918 in Canistota, South Dakota. This was to become a bane of her existence because her birthday often landed on Thanksgiving. She told everyone she was a 'turkey.' As an only child being raised during the Depression, she and her mother lived with her aunt's family. Her cousin, Helen, became like a sister to her and they remained close for their entire lives.Betty was always so proud of her South Dakota roots and her extended family in Sioux Falls.
She went to college and became a librarian. During WWII, she worked near a naval military base where a certain sailor named John began checking out books more often than he read them, always offering Betty a stick of gum. Who knew gum could be an elixir of love! After the war, they married and eventually ended up in Eugene, Oregon where Betty's father-in-law was the chief of police. Betty went on to get her Master's Degree, became Dean of Girls at Eugene's first high school and ended her career as Vice-Principal at North Eugene. She was still attending the annual staff reunion at age 100. She was a rock star!
With all her credits, Betty's proudest accomplishment was raising her son, Bob. Born with cerebral palsy and blindness, she bravely fought for him to have a rich, fulfilling life, breaking barriers along the way for children with special needs. She eventually teamed up with other mothers to create one of Eugene's first group homes for adults with disabilities. Betty got things done.
Retirement didn't slow Betty down. She traveled with her husband, was president of Soroptimists, headed an Alzheimer's Support group, joined an embroidery club (TARTS), a book club, and a knitting club. Her entire home is filled with the gorgeous needlework she has stitched. But with so many talents, what was most special about Betty was her natural wisdom. She seemed to always know just the right words to lift your spirits during the darkest of times. She was a mother to all of us and we are all so grateful to Bob for sharing her with us all these years" She was a mother to all of us; a truly extraordinary woman.
Betty would want us to know that her work here is done. She is now reuniting with her husband, John, parents, her little babes who died before their time and her beloved poodle, Jacques." To, "She in now reuniting with her husband, John, and so many others she has been missing, including her beloved poodle, Jacques.. How joyful it will be!
She is survived by her son, Bob, her cousin Helen and Woody's children: Bonnie, and Tom Brown and Bob and Mary Wilson and their extended families.
A service will be held on Friday, March 29th at 3:00 pm at Central Presbyterian Church at 555 E. 15th Avenue with a reception at her home afterwards. Betty loved her pinks, lavenders, and teals so please celebrate her by wearing something colorful to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bob's group home, Independent Environments, Inc. at 627 Country Club Road, 97401. Or consider dropping in to have a chat with Bob some afternoon. He would love a visit as long as you call first and bring along a DQ burger!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 27, 2019