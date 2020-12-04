Betty Carol Boresek
December, 25, 1926 - November 27,2020
Betty Carol Boresek passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on November 27,2020 The Oregon ducks lost one of their biggest fans and heaven gained an angel.
Betty was born at Sacred Heart Hospital to Frank And Bertina Bounds. She graduated from Springfield High school with honors and went on to attend at the University Of Oregon. Betty married Frank J. Boresek and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where they started a gasoline chain known as Franko Oil Company for 32 years, relocating back to Eugene years later and continuing the business. They were blissfully married for 61 years. One of Betty's greatest attributes was her Unconditional Love for her family.
Betty loved playing tennis with her closest gal friends at the Eugene Swim & Tennis Club for 46 years. She retired the racket at age 86. She was an avid sports fan, Betty especially loved the Oregon Ducks. She loved being a homemaker as well as gardening and planting beautiful flowers in her yard every spring and summer. Betty loved camping with her sister Doris and her family in earlier years. She loved traveling to Arabian horse shows with her family as well.
Betty is proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Bertina Bounds, her husband Frank Boresek, sister Doris Haynes, son Pete Boresek, daughters Linda and Kim Boresek. She is survived by her brother Robert Bounds, daughter Tara Boresek, son William J. Boresek, grandchildren Brandon, Dillon & Colton. Nephews Ron & Don Bounds,
niece Chris Sater, great-nephews, Jesse, Jeff & Brian, great-niece Julie.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1pm at West Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Steve Dow officiating.
