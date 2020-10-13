Betty Cellers
4/26/1937 - 8/17/2020
Betty Cellers (Abbey) died August 17, 2020 at 83. She was born in Bradford, PA to Lawrence and Asenith Abbey. Betty grew up in Port Allegany, PA with her siblings Mary, John, Helen, and Larry "Corky." In school she participated in several clubs, and was valedictorian of her class. Betty was a member of the National Honor Society. In 1962 she moved to San Jose, CA, where she met Raymond Lee Cellers. They married and later moved to Drain, OR. She is survived by her younger sister, Helen Raymer, and her daughters, Abby Cellers and Leta Tillitt.
