Betty D. Howard Sandford
May 2, 1932 - January 16, 2020
Betty D. Howard Sandford passed away on January 16, 2020. She was 87.
Betty was born in Haines, Oregon to Ray and Coena Lunceford. She married our father George Howard and moved to a rural house outside Cheshire, later moving to Junction City. George passed away in 2002. Betty then married Ron Sandford in 2003 and they lived in Eugene. Ron was a wonderful husband to Mom and was loved by our family. He passed away in 2013.
Mom was creative, clever and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and anything crafty. Growing up, I believed that if you gave her some fabric, yarn, paint and a sewing machine that she could create anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepdad Jake Cutshall and her husbands. She is survived by her brothers Ray Lunceford and Darrell Cutshall (Sharon), children Steve Howard (Charlotte) and Brenda Howard (Frank), stepchildren Larry Sandford (Cindy) and Joan Rubira (Geary), grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will always be remembered with much love. At Betty's request, no services were held.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.