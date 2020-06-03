Betty Gwendolyn Lanning
Nov.16,1926 - May 22, 2020
Betty (Gwen) Gwendolyn Reece-Lanning
Born November 1926 in North Carolina . Passed away of natural causes in Oakland Oregon May 22, 2020 at the age of 93.
She is survived by her children Patti Ingle-Rasmussen of Oakland Oregon, Charles David Lanning of Salem Oregon, Karen Elizabeth Elliott of Oakland Oregon, Jerry Dean Lanning of Florence Oregon and Anita Louise Lipnos of Eugene Oregon , Two brothers Don Reece of Alabama, Dean Reece of Santa Maria Calif, and sister Gayle West of Wicomico Virginia
She was preceded in death by her husband William Ray Lanning of 59 years who lovingly called her "Lady Gwendolyn" and she lovingly call him "Sir William", Her parents Mae and Zemery Reece of Canton NC, 2 brothers, Von Reece (died in infancy) and Lon Reece of Palatka Florida . 2 sisters, Mary Rogers of Waynesville NC and Louise Deaver of Canton NC
She was blessed with 14 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her life was filled with the Love of God, and love of family She enjoyed walks on the beach, hunting and fishing with her husband, and big family gatherings.
"Gwen" was healed of a rare bone cancer in 1971,
The book "Twilight and Dawn by Kathryn Kuhlman" is her story of God's miraculous touch on her life.
Because of the pandemic regulations family graveside service will be private .
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys/Hospice Care of Roseburg Oregon or Samaritan's Purse in her memory
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.