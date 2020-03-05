Home

Betty Hays


1940 - 2020
Betty Hays Obituary
Betty Hays
09/28/1940 - 03/01/2020
Born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Cletus and Ona Mayhan. Her family moved from Oklahoma to California in 1941. She was raised in the church. In 1958 she married Jimmie Ray Brown and had four children: Jimmie, Arlene, Raymond and Karen. In Eugene she owned and operated three succesful businesses: Betty's Webfoot, Roadrunner Electronics, and Sassy Look Salon. Betty loved cars and would tell us how she helped her Daddy fix cars for resale. She loved driving her red Corvette. Betty and her fourth husband Dwight loved to collect and fix up classic cars. They loved to go to Reno for Hot August Nights and March Madness. She is survived by two siblings: Melva Volpe and Ginger Conti, four children, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-Doris McCleery, brother-Jim Mayhan, and her husband-Dwight Hays.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
