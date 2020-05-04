Home

A memorial service will be held on May 16 at noon at Willamette Christian center for Betty Bredbenner of Eugene who passed away April 14th from complications with Dementia. She was 87. Betty was born August 11th 1932 in Woodland California to Lois and Emil Ghidossi. She married Fred Bredbenner on May 19th 1956. In California. She had 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.She was an accomplished artist and nurse. She was generous to many causes and even through dementia she had a wonderful sense of humor and will be sorely missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 4 to May 5, 2020
