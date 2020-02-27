Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Fir Grove Cemetery
Betty J. Deere


1925 - 2020
Betty J. Deere
08/22/1925 - 02/24/2020
Betty Jeanne Deere died on February 24, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Cottage Grove, OR on August 22, 1925 to parents Harry and Agnes (Flaherty) Stoneburg, and graduated from Cottage Grove High School. She married Dallas Jesse Deere on May 22, 1943 in Vancouver, WA. They were married for 54 wonderful years. Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed making blue ribbon afghans, camping at the coast with her family, sewing, and keeping a beautiful, lush yard full of flowers and a large vegetable garden. Betty always made sure everyone was taken care of and well fed. Once you had one of her homemade pies you could never love another. Her home was always full of family and fun. She loved being a grandma and took special care of her grandkids. When she gave up her house, she made a new home at Magnolia Gardens. She is survived by her son Monty (Cathy) Deere of Cottage Grove, OR, daughter Beth Ann Summers of Chandler, AZ, daughter-in-law Sue Deere of Cottage Grove, OR , Julia (Chad) Beito, Chris (Camila) Summers, Jon Summers, Angie (Brian) Saunders, Jesse (Christy) Deere, Amy Deere, and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dallas, sons Larry and Dennis Deere, son-in-law Bill Summers, siblings Lucille Lynch, Alice Gaither, Margaret Lemley, Verne Stoneburg, LaVerne Stoneburg and Yvonne Eller. A Funeral Service will be held February 29, 2020 at 10AM at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR, followed by a graveside service at Fir Grove Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
