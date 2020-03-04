|
|
Betty Jane Hillman Silva
22 May 1928 - 11 February 2020
Betty Jane (Hand) Hillman Silva passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene. She was 91.
Betty was born in Weatherford, Oklahoma, to Jay and Jessie (Harris) Hand. When Betty was a little girl, her family moved to Kelso, Washington. While attending Kelso High School she met, our father, Marland E. "Bud" Hillman and they married January 25, 1945. In 1952 they moved to Veneta, Oregon and eventually settled at their residence in Crow, Oregon. Here they celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage before "Bud" passed away in 1996. Betty then married Louis A. Silva in 1997 and they resided in Crow. Lou was a wonderful husband to Mom and was loved by our family. Lou passed away in 2011.
Betty worked at several jobs in the area, but her favorite was Head Cook and Food Service Manager at the Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District. Mom loved to cook and often showed her love with a never ending surprise of meals and fresh cakes, pies, and pastries, especially cookies, maple bars and cinnamon rolls. Betty also enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, knitting and crafts just to name a few of her past time hobbies. She loved taking walks along the roads near her home.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, a sister, LaDonna, and one grandchild, Christopher.
Her last days were at Pete Moore Hospice House where her family gathered to be by her side.
Betty is survived by her three children: Son, Dennis and Judy Hillman of Crow, Oregon; Daughters Diantha Gale (Hillman) and Clarence Harris of Sun City West, Arizona; and Debbie (Hillman) and Ed Bishop of Pomeroy, Washington. Betty is also survived by six much loved grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will scheduled for later this summer.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020