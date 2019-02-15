|
|
December 6, 1924 -
December 16, 2018
Betty Jean Brownson, 94, passed away in the early morning hours of Dec.16, with family by her side.
Betty was born December 6, 1924, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Lewis and Dorothy Lemert of Brookings, South Dakota. Betty graduated from Brookings H.S. in 1942, and went on to earn her degree in nursing in 1952.
She met her beloved husband, Les Brownson, in Yankton, South Dakota. They were married in August of 1952, and resided in Mitchell, S.D.
They moved to Eugene in 1954, where Betty worked as an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital and The Women's and Children's Clinic.
In 1976, they moved to Seattle, WA, where Betty continued work as an RN. After retiring in 1997, she and Les returned to Eugene.
Betty was a member and volunteer at Central Lutheran Church.
She greatly enjoyed her home, her dogs, and was an avid gardener. Her favorite pastimes included playing bridge, sewing and reading, as well as taking part in many activities at Song Brook community where she lived for the last 21 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2005. She missed him greatly, and we can take joy in the fact that the Lord has brought her home to be with Les again.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 15, 2019