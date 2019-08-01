|
Betty Jean DeVore
March 4, 1928 - July 21, 2019
Betty Jean DeVore of Eugene, Oregon died peacefully on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019. Her husband Howard was with her.
Betty (Clemens) was born in Seymour, Iowa on March 4, 1928. She graduated from Centerville High School as valedictorian, played clarinet in the band, and was a member of the Iowa Women's State Championship basketball team. She married Howard Lewis DeVore in 1947 and supported his ministry for the United Methodist Church. Together, they served churches in Iowa (Mt. Union, Gravity, Menlo), Alaska (Nome, Anchorage, Fairbanks) and Oregon (Hermiston, Eugene's Asbury). In all places, Betty was active in the church and was a leader in the United Methodist Women, locally and nationally. She worked to ease social needs and was an early advocate for women.
While in Anchorage, Betty returned to college to receive B.A. and master's degrees at Alaska Methodist University. She taught English at East Anchorage High School from 1976 to 1986. Betty and Howard moved to Eugene in 1996, built a home, and spent recent years at Cascade Manor. Betty mastered fabrics and yarn, enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and was a voracious reader.
Betty is survived by Howard, her husband of nearly 72 years; her two sons Joel (wife Patricia) and Jon (wife Michele); six grandchildren; and five great granddaughters. Betty loved all her family. Having hoped for a daughter, Betty dearly loved her daughters-in-law, granddaughters, grandson's wives, and great granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at Eugene First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St., Eugene, Oregon. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the First United Methodist Church (Eugene).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019