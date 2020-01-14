Home

Betty Jean Schnell Obituary
Betty J. Schnell, 87, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1932 in Eugene, OR to the parents of Claude and Mamie (Wilson) McMillan. Betty received an associate's degree in dental hygiene from Lane Community College in 1972 and a bachelor's degree in Community Health Education from the University of Oregon in 1980. She married Neil M. Jacobson on December 9, 1948; they later divorced. On May 29, 1953 she married Henry H. Whetham; they also divorced and she married Carl A. Schnell on October 5, 1985. Betty enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and traveling. She was the president of the Cottage Grove branch of Habitat for Humanity in 2007 and volunteered for many years. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Schnell and grandson, Casey R. Whetham. Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Trombly (John); son, David S. Whetham; daughter, Sarah Turpin (Randy); son, Jd Whetham (Susan) all of Cottage Grove, OR; step-son, Alan A. Randol (Sacra) of Vancouver, WA; step-daughter, Erica Randol; sister, Reta Porath, Springfield, OR; 6 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Dorena Grange at 4:00 PM on January 25, 2020. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
