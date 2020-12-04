Betty Jean Siebs
5/28/1921 - 11/23/2020
Betty Jean Corley was born In Oklahoma City on May 28, 1921. After a long, wonderful life, she died peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 at the age of 99.
Betty grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University. Her parents turned their home into a boarding house during the depression. One of those boarders was a young medical student, John Siebs. John and Betty married on June 22, 1946. In 1953 John was offered a job with the anesthesiologists at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. They packed up their car, three children ages 2, 3 and 5, with another on the way and headed to Oregon.
Betty was dedicated to being a mother and creating a happy home that always felt warm and safe. When her children were all in school, she found ways to volunteer. She helped in the radiology department at Sacred Heart, spent many hours with the LCMA, poll worker, Brownie and Girl Scout leader and more. If a new family moved into the neighborhood, she would be the first to welcome them with a pie or fresh baked cookies.
She loved sports both as a spectator and participant. The family enjoyed skiing. Betty never made it off the bunny hill but was happy knowing John and her children were having fun, high above, flying down the slopes. She drove many miles and spent hours watching swim meets. She never complained. She traveled with John to bowl games to watch the Oregon football team. They traveled to England to watch Wimbledon and Augusta to watch The Masters. They also loved Mac Court and Oregon basketball. In her 60s Betty started playing tennis and continued into her 80s. She was pretty good. She played golf too. She was not very good but enjoyed the time with friends.
Betty loved to play bridge. She played with friends in many groups including the Emerald Bridge Club. Starting with party bridge and eventually playing duplicate with friends and in competition. She was excellent and became a Life Master.
She loved to laugh and loved to make people laugh. She would crack us up with her dry sense of humor.
Betty was lovingly cared for by her granddaughter Katie Simpson. Along with Katie's husband Dave and children Remi and Kylie Jo, Betty was surrounded by love. For this the family will always be grateful.
Surviving are her five children and their spouses: John Siebs and Gaye Burpee of Ellicott City, MD, Carol and Geoff Stark of LV, Nevada, Jo and John Fisher of Eugene, Susan and Rohn Roberts of Eugene and Bruce Siebs and Mitch Ward of Manhattan Beach, CA., eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2015.
Lessons from Betty: Always look for the good in people. If someone is in need, help them. If someone is sad, try to cheer them. Be happy for someone else's joy. Just try it, you might like it. Some things are better left unsaid. If you keep picking at that scab it will become a scar. Be happy for what you have. Do your best and if you fail, try harder next time. Be kind.
The family will have a private gathering when we are all able to get together.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy