Betty Joan Martin, age 79, passed away on Wed, January 9, 2019, in her Springfield, Oregon, home. She was born March 4, 1939, in Yakama, WA, to Clarence and Dorothea Hershiser.
Betty was preceded in death by Leroy Martin, whom she was married to for 17 years, her parents, her brother Robert Hershiser and his wife Sharon; and granddaughter Crystal Martin.
Betty is survived by her children, Douglas Martin (Rhonda), Susan Stewart (Chuck), Robert Martin, Laura Graham (Jeff), and daughter-in-law Kristen; her grandchildren, James Martin, Topaz Peacock, Charles "William" Jr., Daniel, Barry, and Melissa Stewart, Josh, Zack, and Samantha Martin, Amanda, Kaitlyn Bailey (Drew), Judy, Bryce, and Bethanne Graham; and 12 great grandkids and her older sister, Dorothy "Jean" Hoertling (Phil) and nephew, David.
Betty was a woman of many talents and a generous heart. Many of her younger years were spent as a secretary and bookkeeper, as well as Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout Den Mother for her children, as she herself had graduated from the Girl Scout program. In the Medford High School Orchestra, she played violin and viola. In her senior year she played the viola in Oregon's All State Orchestra. Not surprisingly, her love for music continued on and she became a faithful fan of her own grandchildren's dance recitals, piano & guitar recitals, musicals and concerts. Her favorite hobbies included reading, spending time with her family and her cats, camping, hanging out with the seniors at Twin Rivers Church, where she was a member, and knitting. Her swift fingers would often be seen knitting away on another sweet handmade project that she would generously gift or donate. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, who will be very much missed, but also rejoiced over, as she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Twin Rivers Church, 1660 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM. All who knew and loved this wonderful woman are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019