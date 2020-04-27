|
Betty Josephson
2/22/1926 - 4/24/2020
Betty Josephson died on April 24, 2020 at the age of 94.
Betty Drentlaw was born on February 22, 1926 in Mackintosh, Minnesota. During her childhood years, in the midst of the Great Depression, she lived on a farm in North Dakota with her mother, brother and step father, then went to high school in Fargo, North Dakota.
Betty was married in 1944 to Elmer Ockerman, where they made a home in Cando, North Dakota, after WWII was over. They had 2 daughters before settling in St. Paul, Minnesota, where a son was added to the family.
In 1964, they left the cold of Minnesota to the sun of Phoenix, Arizona. Betty worked as a switchboard operator in both St. Paul and Phoenix. After the marriage dissolved, Betty sought a career in nursing. Her bright mind thrived in the college environment and she finished her education at Arizona State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with her master's in nursing.
Throughout her life, Betty was active in her faith, which led her to meet Joe Josephson one memorable Sunday. This was the beginning of a relationship that led to a decades-long marriage. Betty and Joe's life together was rich, full of friends, travel, companionship, and faith. She was an avid baker and continued to expand her intellect through reading and could always be counted on for a lively discussion.
Betty was loved and will be missed by surviving daughter, Peggy Saleeby (Walid), son Bob Ockerman, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Joe and daughter, Barbara.
A private family service will be held to honor her full life
