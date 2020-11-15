Betty Lindley
04/22/1931 - 10/20/2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully made her way to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Springfield. She touched so many lives especially her family which included four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Betty was born on April 22, 1931, Springfield Oregon, the youngest child to Robert and Nellie Neet. She married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Lindley, September 10, 1949 at Trent Church where she and Al attended with their children. She worked briefly at First National Bank in Eugene before starting their family. Her joy was raising her family and being active in many volunteer opportunities. She volunteered at the Northwest Christian College library, taught reading for the Laubach Society and, wrote thank you notes for First Way Pregnancy Center, one of the ways her beautiful cursive writing was shared with others. She also loved to play tennis with friends and family starting in Sunriver where the family enjoyed many years enjoyment in their Ranch Cabin. She also enjoyed years of swimming at Oakway Fitness Center where she made many lifetime friends who had laughter filled birthday lunches sharing funny cards. Her strongest love and devotion was her Christian faith enjoying many years attending Bible Study Fellowship, the last two years as four generations with Jan, Melissa and Juniper. She was a member of Northwood Christian Church.
Betty was the youngest of two children and was preceded in death by her brother Eldred Neet, husband Alvin Lindley and son Kelly Lindley, She leaves behind her family including her children Chris Lindley, Jan (Derik) Smith, Martyn (Shelby) Lindley, her grandchildren, Kristen, Karen, Brandon, Melissa, Tyler and Claryn along with great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Ethan and Juniper.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald Foundation in Betty's name. A Celebration of Life will be planned for spring of 2021.
