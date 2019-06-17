Home

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Betty Lorraine Berny

Betty Lorraine Berny
1926 - 2019

Betty Lorraine Berny, a resident of Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 92 from heart disease. Betty was born on September 2, 1926 in Ontario, California to Marvin and Hazel (Keith) Ericsson. She married Bud Berny on September 6, 1948 and resided in Ontario until 1979 when they moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her husband Bud and her youngest son Brian preceded Betty in death. She is survived by her children Becky (and Myrl) Walter, Roxanne (and Alan) Williams, Mike (and Dana) Berny, grandchildren Jed (and Lisa) Walter, Sara (and Jeff) Dreiling, Ryan Williams (and Sophia), Jaimie (and Taylor) Carr, Michelle (and Chris) Lang, Marina and Natasha Berny, and great-grandchildren Sylas, Sierra, Eli, Summer, Eva, Seth, Gwyneth and Clara. Betty's family would like to thank all the Magnolia Gardens and Signature Hospice employees for the wonderful, loving care they provided our mother. There will be a private family graveside service at Fir Grove Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Stacy's Covered Bridge on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness on Betty's behalf, or make a donation to Signature Hospice in her memory. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019
