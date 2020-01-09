|
|
Betty Lou Clark
Betty Lou Clark (nee Roth) passed away of natural causes on December 17, 2019. She lived with her husband of 48 years in Sprague River, OR.
Betty was born in 1954 to Roland and Bonnielou Roth, and was raised with her siblings in Elmira, OR. She married Lawrence Clark on November 6, 1971, and they raised their son and daughter in cities all across the United States during his time in the US Air Force.
Betty was a kind, thoughtful, and loving person. She had a penchant for crafts of all kinds - she had a quilt for every occasion, and would happily pass along any of her other crafting talents to friends and family in search of a new hobby.
She is survived by her husband (Lawrence), her siblings (Mona, Roland, and Don), her children (Adam and Julia), and five grandchildren (Ashley, Richard, Grayson, Ethan, and Amelia).
A celebration of life will be held on January 11th at 2pm at Olivet Baptist Church in Veneta, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020