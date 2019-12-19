|
Betty Morris
April 29, 1931 - December 15, 2019
Betty J. Morris of Creswell,OR passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Betty was born April 29, 1931 in Jefferson, OR to William and Bryda Vogt and was raised on a dairy farm in Salem, OR. She married George Morris, of Chewelah, WA, in 1951, and together they raised 6 children. They later divorced. Betty was a long time resident of Springfield, OR and member of Springfield Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving mother and devoted women of faith who touched all who were around her. She is survived by her 6 children: Katherine Morris of Bellingham, WA, Kay and (Malcolm) Doolan of Chiloquin, OR, Karen and (Glenn) Leslie of Creswell, OR, Kevin and (Janice) Morris of Springfield, OR, Ken and (Penny) Morris of Pasco, WA, Kimberly and (Michael) Dias of Slade Point, Australia, 15 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings and 2 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at All Things Good Church in Springfield, OR Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A special "Thank You" to Sacred Heart Hospice Services, and the wonderful, loving staff of Creswell Health and Rehab Center.
