Betty Purscelley
August 18th,1924 - August 5th, 2019
Betty Lou Purscelley passed away on August 5th, 2019. She was born on August 18th, 1924 in Grandview Arkansas. She graduated from Joplin High School in Joplin, Missouri. After graduation she moved to the Seattle area with her sister and brother in law. While living there she became a "Rosie The Riveter". Betty worked at the Boeing Aircraft Factory in Renton, Washington installing fuel lines on B 29 bombers until the war ended. After the war she returned to her home in Arkansas where she met Ray Purscelley who had just returned from Europe. After a short courtship they were married on September 9th, 1945 in Columbus Kansas.
In 1946 Ray and Betty moved to Oregon. They lived in Yoncalla, Cottage Grove, Oakridge and finally settling in Springfield.
Betty was preceded in passing by Ray in 2008, her parents, and seven siblings. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses. Jim and Alison Purscelley, Bob and Cecelia Purscelley, Bill and Chris Purscelley, all of Springfield. John and JoAnn Purscelley of Marcola, Jane and Jerry Horner of Keizer, Terri and Mark Jewell of Eugene, and Ann and John Peplinski of Portland. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Spring Valley Assisted Living for their exceptional care.
There will be no service, but there will be a private family celebration of her life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019