Betty Roller
October 24, 1942 - June 2, 2020
Betty Roller of Eugene, Oregon passed away on Tuesday June 2nd, 2020.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping in her retired life.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Roller; two daughters, Shelly Anderson (Fiancée Eric Erkenbeck) and Nicki Ulrich, both of Portland, Oregon; one son Dustin (Amy) Roller of McKinney, Texas; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by a son David Roller.
Services will be held at Musgrove Family Mortuary on Tuesday, June 9th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.