Betty Snellings
1928 - 2020
Betty Snellings
July 2, 1928 - June 3, 2020
Betty Snellings was born on July 2nd, 1928 in Blue Ridge, Texas the second of three sisters right at the beginning of the Great Depression. Her parents were Clifford and Ruth Baker. Her sisters were Bobbye and Billie.
She grew up picking cotton, and singing harmony with her older sister. She saved enough money for some ice skates and learned to figure skate at the hockey arena in Dallas, Texas. She got her first job in a Dallas bank running the elevator. She worked her way up to numerous jobs at both The Mercantile, and Republic National Banks. Later she was a personal banker at Southwest Bank in Irving, Texas.
Betty met Don Snellings in early 1947, and in November they were married. One year later their son, Charley, was born. After the War, the family settled in Irving, Texas. Betty took up golf and with Don played dozens of courses around the world.
She and Don moved from Texas to Eugene, Oregon in 2005. Don passed away in March of 2008. Betty passed away on June 3rd, 2020 of age related causes at 91 years old. Her son was with her.
She is survived by her son, Charley Snellings, her grandson, Jackson Snellings, granddaughter, Sara Simons, great grandsons: Griffin, Hunter, and Augustus. Nephews: Patrick Snellings, Wayne Wise, and Robin Hood. Nieces: Susan Snellings and Donna Turner, and grand nephews Michael and Andrew Snellings. Betty will be inurned with her husband in the columbarium at the Veteran's Memorial in Dallas, Texas. A small service will be held there at that time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
